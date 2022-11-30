ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 581.8% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BANX opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. ArrowMark Financial has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $124.61 million, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.25.

ArrowMark Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. ArrowMark Financial’s payout ratio is presently 294.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ArrowMark Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ArrowMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the third quarter worth $175,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the third quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

