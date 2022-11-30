ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Up 78.8% in November

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 78.8% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 238.4% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 67,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 47,687 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 238.4% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 67,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 47,687 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 98.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 26.2% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,793,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,439,000 after acquiring an additional 372,783 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 70.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $13.86. 35,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,027. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.60.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

