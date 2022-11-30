Asana, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Asana in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.53). The consensus estimate for Asana’s current full-year earnings is ($2.12) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Asana’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Get Asana alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASAN. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Asana from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.98.

Asana Price Performance

ASAN opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Asana has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $113.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $112,194.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 612,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,445,701.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,326 over the last ninety days. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 580.0% in the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Asana in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 30.4% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 311.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.