Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Short Interest Down 35.0% in November

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Asante Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASGOF traded up 0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.87. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368. Asante Gold has a 12-month low of 0.72 and a 12-month high of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is 1.04.

About Asante Gold

Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the Republic of Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Fahiakoba concession situated in the Ashanti and Central regions in the Republic of Ghana; and 90% interest in the Bibiani gold mine located in the western region of Ghana.

