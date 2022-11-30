Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) versus ALIOF (OTCMKTS:ALIOF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) and ALIOF (OTCMKTS:ALIOF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ascend Wellness and ALIOF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -21.54% -35.74% -7.98% ALIOF N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 0 4 0 3.00 ALIOF 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ascend Wellness and ALIOF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Ascend Wellness currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 363.92%. Given Ascend Wellness’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than ALIOF.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ascend Wellness and ALIOF’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $332.38 million 1.01 -$122.66 million ($0.46) -4.22 ALIOF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ALIOF has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascend Wellness.

Summary

Ascend Wellness beats ALIOF on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascend Wellness

(Get Rating)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations. It also sells its products to third-party licensed cannabis retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ALIOF

About ALIOF

Actelion Ltd. develops, produces and markets pharmaceutical drugs. The firm engages in research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of pharmaceutical, biological, and diagnostic products. The company was founded by Jean-Paul Clozel, Martine Clozel, Walter Fischli, André J. Müller and Thomas Widmann on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Allschwil, Switzerland.

