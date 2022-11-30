Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASND. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,069.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 550.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.55.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 0.9 %

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $118.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 6.83. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.78.

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

Featured Articles

