Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.17% of Ashland worth $9,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Ashland in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ashland in the second quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Ashland by 245.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ashland in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Ashland by 32.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.63.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $110.67 on Wednesday. Ashland Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $112.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.27%.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

