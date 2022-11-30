Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Short Interest Down 37.8% in November

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,400 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the October 31st total of 217,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Aspen Group Stock Performance

Shares of Aspen Group stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.72 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a negative net margin of 16.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Group

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASPU shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Aspen Group to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Lake Street Capital cut Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPU. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 470.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 52,177 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 45.2% during the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Aspen Group during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Group

(Get Rating)

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.