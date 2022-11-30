ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Lifted to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 250 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Societe Generale cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 280 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $15.51.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 11.12%. Research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

