Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Given Outperform Rating at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital reissued their outperform rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Astria Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.09) EPS.

Astria Therapeutics Trading Up 10.2 %

ATXS stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61. Astria Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $170.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATXS. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

