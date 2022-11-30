Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) CFO Jaime Hinojosa Acquires 32,000 Shares

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTCGet Rating) CFO Jaime Hinojosa bought 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $10,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,002.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Astrotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASTC traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,033. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. The company has a market cap of $17.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -0.64. Astrotech Co. has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.83.

Shares of Astrotech are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, December 5th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 5th.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,226.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astrotech in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrotech during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Astrotech by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100,589 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Astrotech by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 367,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 91,183 shares during the last quarter. 6.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

