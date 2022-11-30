Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) CFO Jaime Hinojosa Acquires 32,000 Shares

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) CFO Jaime Hinojosa bought 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $10,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,002.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Astrotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASTC traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,033. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. The company has a market cap of $17.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -0.64. Astrotech Co. has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.83.

Shares of Astrotech are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, December 5th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 5th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Astrotech ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,226.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astrotech in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrotech during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Astrotech by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100,589 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Astrotech by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 367,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 91,183 shares during the last quarter. 6.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

