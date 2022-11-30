Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Trading Up 23.2%

Shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Rating) were up 23.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 6,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 4,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51.

About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

