Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,860 shares.The stock last traded at $583.40 and had previously closed at $579.40.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $603.06 and a 200 day moving average of $619.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.15 per share. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Atrion’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Atrion news, CFO Jeffery Strickland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 686.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Atrion in the 3rd quarter worth $655,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Atrion in the 1st quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

