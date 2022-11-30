ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Short Interest Up 145.8% in November

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,100 shares, an increase of 145.8% from the October 31st total of 332,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 73.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATSAF. Scotiabank increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Price Performance

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock remained flat at $32.47 during trading hours on Wednesday. 116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average is $30.44. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $42.17.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

Featured Stories

