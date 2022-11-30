AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ARAO stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. AuraSource has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.

AuraSource, Inc focuses on developing and implementing clean energy and mineral processing technologies. It operates through two divisions, AuraMetal and AuraMoto. The company's core technology includes physical separation, hydrometallurgical, and pyrometallurgy processes. Its AuraMetal is a process based on grinding and separation technologies that separate minerals from other ores; and AuraMoto focuses on sourcing various vendors and customers in the automotive industry.

