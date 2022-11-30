AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
AuraSource Price Performance
ARAO stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. AuraSource has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.
About AuraSource
