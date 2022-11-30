Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Sets New 1-Year High at $264.95

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $264.95 and last traded at $264.14, with a volume of 3947536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $257.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $109.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $441,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 227.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.8% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 150,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,159,000 after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $1,052,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

