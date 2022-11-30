Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $13.11 on Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 30th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.07 billion and $185.04 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.11 or 0.00076445 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00060395 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00023743 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000282 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 310,086,257 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

