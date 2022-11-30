Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $13.11 on Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 30th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.07 billion and $185.04 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.11 or 0.00076445 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00060395 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001432 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000381 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010242 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00023743 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001383 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005125 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000124 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 310,086,257 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
