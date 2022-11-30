Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Avangrid in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Avangrid’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avangrid’s FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Avangrid from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Avangrid Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AGR stock opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.45. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.39.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Avangrid had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 19.3% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Avangrid by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Avangrid by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 42.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

