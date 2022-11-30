Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the October 31st total of 212,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Avenue Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of ATXI stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. Avenue Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $26.85.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avenue Therapeutics

About Avenue Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATXI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, a synthetic dual-acting opioid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative acute pain.

