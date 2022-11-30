Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Avidbank in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Avidbank Stock Performance

Shares of AVBH stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $20.43. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377. Avidbank has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $27.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.74.

About Avidbank

Avidbank ( OTCMKTS:AVBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avidbank will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

