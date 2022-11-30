Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. 108,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 66,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Avivagen Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32. The firm has a market cap of C$5.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17.

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 16th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avivagen Company Profile

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr.

