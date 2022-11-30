AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $304.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.91 million. AZEK had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. AZEK updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. AZEK has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AZEK by 6.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in AZEK by 7.7% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AZEK by 4.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AZEK by 1,441.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AZEK by 35.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZEK shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AZEK to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on AZEK from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

