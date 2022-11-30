Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Stock Price Up 2%

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Rating) shares rose 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 262,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 284% from the average daily volume of 68,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Aztec Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$24.34 million and a P/E ratio of -9.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

About Aztec Minerals

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

