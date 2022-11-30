B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW) Short Interest Down 48.8% in November

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the October 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant Trading Down 54.7 %

Shares of BRIVW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 1,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,275. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $1.81.

Get B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant stock. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW – Get Rating) by 102.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,913 shares during the quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.