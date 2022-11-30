Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Hits $2.78 on Major Exchanges

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for $2.78 or 0.00016286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $34.82 million and $6.12 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,133.52 or 0.06708555 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00506725 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,267.46 or 0.30821416 BTC.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.