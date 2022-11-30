Badger DAO (BADGER) Trading 2% Higher This Week

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 30th. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for $2.71 or 0.00016092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a market cap of $33.96 million and approximately $7.66 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,139.34 or 0.06752431 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.85 or 0.00502888 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,161.13 or 0.30588025 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 tokens. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

