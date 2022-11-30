BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, a growth of 235.5% from the October 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BAE Systems Stock Performance

BAE Systems stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,604,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,056. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.51.

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.4706 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BAE Systems

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on BAE Systems in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($11.96) to GBX 1,100 ($13.16) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BAE Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $913.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,561,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 259,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 90,355 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $913,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,330,000 after buying an additional 20,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

