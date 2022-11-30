Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Up 6.8%

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $108.58 and last traded at $106.38. Approximately 65,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,215,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Baidu from $184.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Macquarie began coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.75 and a 200 day moving average of $125.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 65.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 92.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 123.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 2,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

