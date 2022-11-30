Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Gap Down to $3.30

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.21. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 479 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BBAR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $661.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86.

Banco BBVA Argentina Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0179 per share. This is a positive change from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Further Reading

