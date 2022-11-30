Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Short Interest Up 65.1% in November

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the October 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BSMX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 1st quarter valued at $1,056,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 796,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 133,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Price Performance

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

BSMX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 12,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39.

Banco Santander México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

