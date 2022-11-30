Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Holdings Decreased by PL Capital Advisors LLC

PL Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,295 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,714 shares during the quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:BMRC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.01. The stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.76. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.50.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 31.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.76%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.