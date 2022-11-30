Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,382 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,505 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $18,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO opened at $96.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.39 and a 200-day moving average of $96.99. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

