Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Lowered to C$74.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.71% from the company’s previous close.

BNS has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$81.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.5 %

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down C$0.32 on Wednesday, hitting C$69.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,545,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,976. The firm has a market cap of C$82.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$67.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$74.00. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$63.19 and a one year high of C$95.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

