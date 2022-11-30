Barclays Raises Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target to $16.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s previous close.
BILI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.47.
Bilibili Stock Up 22.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.97. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $69.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 807.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
