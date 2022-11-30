Barclays Raises Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target to $16.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s previous close.

BILI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.47.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili Stock Up 22.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.97. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $69.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 807.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.