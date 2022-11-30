Barclays Trims Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Target Price to $465.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $490.00 to $465.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.05.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $379.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $697.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $397.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Intuit

In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after purchasing an additional 919,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,541,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after purchasing an additional 575,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,644,964,000 after purchasing an additional 210,562 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.