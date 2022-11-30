BarnBridge One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.13 Million (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. BarnBridge has a total market capitalization of $39.78 million and approximately $9.13 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BarnBridge token can currently be purchased for $4.01 or 0.00023455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BarnBridge Token Profile

BarnBridge was first traded on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,919,286 tokens. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com.

Buying and Selling BarnBridge

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

