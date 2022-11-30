Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the October 31st total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($9.99) to GBX 462 ($5.53) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 449 ($5.37) to GBX 388 ($4.64) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. HSBC cut shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 530 ($6.34) to GBX 490 ($5.86) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.67.
OTCMKTS:BTDPY traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. 15,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,102. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.
