Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BECN. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 100.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 105,320 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.97 per share, with a total value of $6,000,080.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,964,899 shares in the company, valued at $852,550,296.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 105,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.97 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,080.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,964,899 shares in the company, valued at $852,550,296.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $57.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $65.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.88.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

