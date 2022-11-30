bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

bebe stores Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BEBE remained flat at $5.09 during midday trading on Wednesday. 3,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52. bebe stores has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $9.25.

bebe stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

About bebe stores

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

