Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the October 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised Bel Fuse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFA traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.04. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.48. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $412.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 514.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. 5.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

