Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Declares Dividend of GBX 95

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 95 ($1.14) per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Bellway’s previous dividend of $45.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Bellway Stock Up 1.0 %

Bellway stock opened at GBX 2,014.01 ($24.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,017.35. Bellway has a 52 week low of GBX 1,572 ($18.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,441 ($41.17). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,867.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,095.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BWY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bellway to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 3,289 ($39.35) to GBX 2,167 ($25.92) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Bellway from GBX 2,300 ($27.52) to GBX 2,200 ($26.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bellway from GBX 2,640 ($31.58) to GBX 2,660 ($31.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,745.40 ($32.84).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

