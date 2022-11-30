Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Declares Dividend of GBX 95

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2022

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 95 ($1.14) per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Bellway’s previous dividend of $45.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Bellway Stock Up 1.0 %

Bellway stock opened at GBX 2,014.01 ($24.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,017.35. Bellway has a 52 week low of GBX 1,572 ($18.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,441 ($41.17). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,867.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,095.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BWY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bellway to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 3,289 ($39.35) to GBX 2,167 ($25.92) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Bellway from GBX 2,300 ($27.52) to GBX 2,200 ($26.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bellway from GBX 2,640 ($31.58) to GBX 2,660 ($31.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,745.40 ($32.84).

Bellway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

Read More

Dividend History for Bellway (LON:BWY)

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.