Berenberg Bank Cuts Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Price Target to €20.00

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from €21.50 ($22.16) to €20.00 ($20.62) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SEYMF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €17.70 ($18.25) to €18.60 ($19.18) in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Get Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente alerts:

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Stock Performance

SEYMF remained flat at $15.25 during trading on Wednesday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Company Profile

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.