Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,219,514 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co owned 0.54% of Best Buy worth $79,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,169 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 18,879 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 11.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,533 shares of company stock worth $1,925,382 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Wedbush boosted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Shares of BBY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.79. 54,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.88.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

