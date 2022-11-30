Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.11% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $16,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.5% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO opened at $399.55 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $771.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $401.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.24.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

