Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BIIB. TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.07.

BIIB stock opened at $291.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $307.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.82. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,834,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,334,768,000 after purchasing an additional 77,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,904,000 after buying an additional 384,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,914,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,181,298,000 after buying an additional 54,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Biogen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,316,151,000 after acquiring an additional 65,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

