BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,900 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the October 31st total of 167,900 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioVie

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioVie stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 0.12% of BioVie at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Get BioVie alerts:

BioVie Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ BIVI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.11. 702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,867. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. BioVie has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioVie ( NASDAQ:BIVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioVie will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on BioVie from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

About BioVie

(Get Rating)

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.