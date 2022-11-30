Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $15.23 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $15.23 or 0.00088902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $266.80 million and $8.12 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00252312 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00058360 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002909 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

