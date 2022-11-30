Bitkub Coin (KUB) Price Tops $1.90 on Exchanges

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. During the last seven days, Bitkub Coin has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Bitkub Coin has a market capitalization of $169.07 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitkub Coin token can now be bought for $1.90 or 0.00011110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitkub Coin

Bitkub Coin was first traded on April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 tokens. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitkub Coin’s official website is www.bitkubchain.com. The official message board for Bitkub Coin is medium.com/@bitkubchain.

Bitkub Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Chain aims to lay the foundation of the local Blockchain ecosystem, allowing Decentralized Applications and their assets to function transparently with affordable transaction fees and high-speed confirmation times.KUB is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitkub Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitkub Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitkub Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

