BitShares (BTS) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.73 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. During the last week, BitShares has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $26.88 million and $1.73 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009351 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00025354 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005898 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002068 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008245 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,764,359 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.