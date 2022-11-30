BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Short Interest Down 36.4% in November

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the October 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Trading Up 3.2 %

BMEZ stock traded up 0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 16.37. The company had a trading volume of 21,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,012. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 52-week low of 14.33 and a 52-week high of 25.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of 16.09.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

