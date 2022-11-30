BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Short Interest Down 36.4% in November

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the October 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Trading Up 3.2 %
BMEZ stock traded up 0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 16.37. The company had a trading volume of 21,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,012. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 52-week low of 14.33 and a 52-week high of 25.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of 16.09.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.
